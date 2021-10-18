Monday, 18 October 2021

We are seeking a qualified (NCTJ) senior reporter to join our busy newsroom in the beautiful Oxfordshire town of Henley-on-Thames. You will be an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative who is looking to make their next move. You should have your own car. We are also seeking a trainee reporter. You will have already completed an NCTJ-accredited journalism course and will be looking for your first job or are already working and realise you need a greater challenge. In return, you will be working for an independently owned, friendly and successful newspaper company where you will be trained to NQJ level. We are one of the top-performing local newspapers in the country and our work is regularly featured by national media. Henley sits on one of the most beautiful stretches of the Thames on the edge of the Chiltern Hills and is the home to the world famous Royal Regatta. Apply to: Simon Bradshaw, editor, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1AD, or email sbradshaw@henleystandard.co.uk, or call (01491) 419410.

