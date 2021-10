Gardener

Volunteers - CCF We are looking for enthusiastic and committed adult volunteers with military experience to join our Combined Cadet Force (CCF). If you are looking to make a difference in the lives of our young CCF cadets by adding value to their cadet experience and make a positive impact in their experiences, then we would like to hear from you. For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: recruitment@oratory.co.uk Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.