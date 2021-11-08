Full-Time Practice Assistant

Full-Time Practice Assistant with progression to a managerial level, required at Frost Borneo Opticians. The successful candidate will assist our practice manager in the day to day running of the business and support the rest of the professional team. This will involve contacting patients, handling patient enquires by phone and face to face along with various administrative duties. Training will be given in order to achieve management responsibilities and the opportunity to progress to a more senior position. This is a full time role and will include some Saturdays. Please email eyes@frostborneo.com