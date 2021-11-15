Education

Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe, profound and / or complex learning difficulties, of which an increasing number are on the autistic spectrum. This friendly and supportive school has an inclusive ethos. Please note that Bishopswood is a split site school (primary and secondary departments at Sonning Common and nursery department at Henley-on-Thames). The school is close to Reading. Administrative Assistant (ICT & Resources) The successful person will be responsible for organising the smooth running of the school’s ICT, in conjunction with the school’s ICT provider, together with co-ordinating a variety of health and safety requirements. In addition there will be a number of general office duties. The successful applicant must have experience in using ICT systems, including troubleshooting problems, and setting up and managing email accounts together with being confident in the use of Office 365. An important part of the role will be developing and maintaining the school website. The post holder will have excellent office and literacy skills; excellent personal, communication and teamwork skills; experience of working in a busy office; awareness of the need to maintain confidentiality together with a sense of humour and a flexible approach to work. Hours of work: 18 hours, working pattern by negotiation. Previous post holder worked hours over 3 days. We also have a vacancy for a Learning Support Assistant (LSA) for 30 hours starting as soon as possible. The post offers interesting and rewarding opportunities for a caring, enthusiastic and energetic person who ideally has experience of working with children. Hours are 9 a.m.—3.30 p.m. (primary/nursery) or 8.50 a.m.—3.20 p.m. (secondary); staff are expected to attend a half hour paid meeting after work on a Wednesday. Salary for both posts is on Local Government rate Scale 6 (point 8 to 13); hourly rate between £10.34 to £11.41. If you would li