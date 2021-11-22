Senior Programme Area Manager

Senior Programme Area Manager Job reference: SRF37495 Location: Greenlands Henley-on-Thames UK Salary: £41,526 to £51,034 per annum We are seeking an ambitious and highly motivated manager to join our Executive Education Programmes team at Henley’s Greenlands Campus, Henley on Thames. As Senior Programme Area Manager, Executive Education you will make a major contribution to the successful delivery of the Business School’s strategy. Focusing on delivering an excellent student and delegate experience, the Senior Programme Area Manager will play an important leadership role leading a large team offering professional and administrative support to students, delegates, faculty and senior colleagues in relation to Henley’s portfolio of Executive Education programmes in the UK and at international locations. This is a key position within Henley’s professional services: as such we are looking for someone who is passionate about leading and inspiring a team to deliver high levels of customer service, is committed to continuous improvement and focuses on building great relationships with internal and external stakeholders. The post is based at Henley Business School’s Greenlands Campus in Henley-on-Thames, with regular visits to the Whiteknights Campus in Reading. Although the postholder will need to be on campus most of the time, some flexibility around working patterns and locations can be considered. You will have: Proven leadership skills with the ability to influence others Proven ability to think strategically and contribute to strategy planning Ability to build and maintain relationships across many different functions and organisational levels Ability to deliver high levels of customer service within a business school environment Substantial experience of managing change and leading others through change Experience of leading and motivating a large team Experience of determining priorities, setting targets and monitoring performance within a high volume, custo