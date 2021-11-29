Assistant Shop Manager

We have an exciting opportunity for an Assistant Shop Manager to join our busy team based in Henley on a part-time, Permanent basis, working 22.5 hours per week You will hit the ground running in this busy, people focused role and in return we can offer you a competitive salary of £18,818 - £20,909 pro rata per annum. You will ideally come from a charity retail or mainstream retail background. As our Assistant Shop Manager, you will be an integral part of the team and will work with the Shop Manager and team of volunteers to maximise the shop’s sales & profits and be an ambassador for Helen & Douglas House, supporting & endorsing the aims and objectives of the charity. This is achieved by applying entrepreneurial skills and by putting the shop at the heart of the community. Please visit our website by 30th November 2021 to apply today! https://recruitment.helenanddouglas.org.uk/job/191938