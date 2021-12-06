Part-time receptionist

The Bell Surgery, Henley is recruiting for a Part-time receptionist to join our friendly Surgery team. Must be professional, friendly, caring, confident and a team player. Monday & Friday afternoon shifts on the main reception desk from 1.45 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. and Tuesday & Thursday mornings from 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on treatment room reception, plus shift cover for team colleagues as required. Phone in on 01491 843250 to request an application form or email us at thebellsurgery@nhs.net