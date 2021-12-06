Monday, 06 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tesco Festive Colleagues

Job Title Tesco Festive Colleagues

Location Henley

Tesco are now recruiting Festive Colleagues. Its the most wonderful time of year, but its also our busiest! We need your help. We are recruiting festive colleagues to join us and help give our customers a Christmas to remember. Do you: - Want to learn new skills and gain retail knowledge -Thrive on interaction and being a team player -Want to go the extra mile for our customers If so, apply today, join our team, and get in the Christmas Spirit. To find out more information and apply, visit: www.tesco-careers.com/christmas

Jobs

Sub Editor

Features writer/senior sub-editor This is an attractive role for someone with newspaper reporting ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33