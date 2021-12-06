Sub Editor

Features writer/senior sub-editor This is an attractive role for someone with newspaper reporting and subbing experience. You will be an able interviewer and writer, preferably with an interest in entertainment, who is already familiar with production or keen to learn. Henley has its own unique music festival, which will be 40 years old next year, and is home to the world-famous royal regatta. The role involves producing our entertainments, property and other features pages to the highest standards as well as some subbing on Henley Life magazine. You will need a flair for layout, headlines and copy subbing and be able to work under pressure as part of a small editorial team. The Henley Standard is part of Higgs Group, an independently owned and friendly newspaper company. Apply to: Simon Bradshaw, editor, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1AD, or email sbradshaw@henleystandard.co.uk or call (01491) 419410