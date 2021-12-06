Director of Finance and Operations (DFO)

Applications are invited for the post of Director of Finance and Operations (DFO) at Rupert House. This is a significant role within a school which has experienced growth from 160 to 190 pupils within a year and with plans to develop further. Rupert House is the leading Prep School in Henley. The new DFO will support the recently appointed Head, Nick Armitage, and his Senior Management Team in developing and delivering an exciting and ambitious strategy. First and foremost, an awareness of the financial and commercial issues within a complex organisation is essential. The DFO is responsible for all support areas of the school, including finance, estate management, HR, health & safety, risk management, commercial and general administration. Applications are welcome from a variety of backgrounds, with or without experience of working in schools. The role may appeal to an individual becoming a DFO for the first time. The successful candidate will need to have a strong empathy with the school’s ethos and an excitement for working in a fast-paced educational environment. The school is being advised by David Williams of BursarSearch, and for an informal conversation about the role, applicants are requested either to email him at david@bursarsearch.com or to call on 07713 091657. Full information can be found at: ruperthouse.org/contact/job-vacancies Closing date for applications is Thursday 16th December at 12 noon.