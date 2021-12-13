Monday, 13 December 2021

Book-keeper

Job Title Book-keeper

Location Henley

This local luxury tour operator is seeking an experienced book-keeper to work in its offices in central Henley. Initially 3 days a week rising to 5 days a week in 9 - 12 months. The successful candidate must be proficient in Xero accountancy software, and will be required to reconcile with the bank, pay suppliers via our forex system, file VAT returns and produce quarterly management accounts. Salary - £20,000 per annum based on 5 days a week + subsidised holiday travel. Contact Giles on 01491 576643 or email giles@savilerowtravel.co.uk

Jobs

Sub Editor

Features writer/senior sub-editor This is an attractive role for someone with newspaper reporting ... [more]

 

