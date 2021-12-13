Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Finance Assistant

Job Title Finance Assistant

Location Henley-on-Thames

Coppid Farming is looking to recruit a Finance Assistant.
We are looking for a Finance Assistant with a minimum of 2 years accounting experience including purchase and sales ledgers. The ideal candidate will be AAT qualified / studying or qualified by experience.
Strong communication and IT skills including Excel are essential together with a willingness to develop further.
Knowledge of client reporting, Landmark Key Accounts and the Construction Industry Scheme are desirable but not essential. The role is full or part time with a minimum of 30 hours per week over 5 days.
Please contact Karen Brown on 01491 526031 or email karen.brown@phillimore.org for more information.

