Tuesday, 14 December 2021
Job Title Finance Assistant
Location Henley-on-Thames
Coppid Farming is looking to recruit a Finance Assistant.
We are looking for a Finance Assistant with a minimum of 2 years accounting experience including purchase and sales ledgers. The ideal candidate will be AAT qualified / studying or qualified by experience.
Strong communication and IT skills including Excel are essential together with a willingness to develop further.
Knowledge of client reporting, Landmark Key Accounts and the Construction Industry Scheme are desirable but not essential. The role is full or part time with a minimum of 30 hours per week over 5 days.
Please contact Karen Brown on 01491 526031 or email karen.brown@phillimore.org for more information.
