Multi Roles

Cranford House School is seeking to appoint the following roles: SCHOOL MATRON This is a full time role with 10 weeks’ annual leave, although there may be some flexibility for the right candidate. SCHOOL RECEPTIONIST/ADMINISTRATOR This is a full time, year round role. ESTATES AND FACILITIES ADMINISTRATOR This could work as a full or part-time year round role. MUSIC ADMINISTRATOR This is a part-time, term time only role with the requirement to work an extra 10 days throughout the year. MAINTENANCE PERSON This is a full time, year round role. TEACHING ASSISTANT (Level 3 qualified) This is a full time, term time only role. GAP STUDENT This is a full time, term time only role. Cranford House School encourages early applications and reserves the right to close, interview and appoint immediately for selected candidates that fit the selection criteria. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package and the opportunity to work in a school community with pupils who are happy, confident and motivated and with an approach to learning characterised by curiosity, resilience and a spirit of collaboration. For further details please visit our website: https://www.cranfordhouse.net/information/career-vacancies or contact the HR Department on 01491 651218. Cranford House, Moulsford is on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley, within easy commuting distance of Reading and Oxford. Cranford House School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.