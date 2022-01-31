Monday, 31 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Part-time Receptionist

Job Title Part-time Receptionist

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Bell Surgery, Henley, is recruiting for a Part-time receptionist to join our friendly Surgery team Must be professional, friendly, caring, confident and a team player Friday afternoon shift on the main reception desk from 1.45 p.m.—6.45 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30 a.m.—1.30 p.m. on treatment room reception, plus shift cover for team colleagues as required Phone in on 01491 843250 to request an application form or email us at thebellsurgery@nhs.net Closing date for applications: Monday 7 February 2022. Interviews will be held in the morning on Friday 11 February.

Jobs

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33