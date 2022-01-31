Part-time Receptionist

The Bell Surgery, Henley, is recruiting for a Part-time receptionist to join our friendly Surgery team Must be professional, friendly, caring, confident and a team player Friday afternoon shift on the main reception desk from 1.45 p.m.—6.45 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30 a.m.—1.30 p.m. on treatment room reception, plus shift cover for team colleagues as required Phone in on 01491 843250 to request an application form or email us at thebellsurgery@nhs.net Closing date for applications: Monday 7 February 2022. Interviews will be held in the morning on Friday 11 February.