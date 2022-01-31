Monday, 31 January 2022

Knight Frank’s Country Business is looking to hire a Partner or Associate level candidate to join their sales team in Henley This is a very exciting opportunity to join a high performing office where you will be responsible for handling sales at all price levels and work with our dedicated Country House Team and Private Office. We are looking for a confident individual who can bring enthusiasm, tenacity and a strong track record as a Sales Negotiator in either the London or Country markets. We would happily consider candidates who have not worked in the Oxfordshire region if they can bring the work ethic and embody our company values. Please send your cv and covering letter to: Jessica.Walters@knightfrank.com

