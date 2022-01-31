EYFS Teaching Position

EYFS Teaching Position Woodcote Primary School. RG8 We are seeking an enthusiastic and creative teacher to cover maternity leave. NQT’s are welcome to apply. Our school, rated Good by Ofsted is situated in a rural location and has good community links. We would welcome your creativity and ability to mould and shape your classroom and curriculum to enhance the learning of the children in your care, whilst supported by our reception TA’s. Visits to the school are most welcome. Please contact the school on 01491 680454 to arrange a visit or for more information. Please use the application form on our school website https://www.woodcote-primary.co.uk. Applications should be made by noon on Monday 14th February. We look forward to hearing from you.