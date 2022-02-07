Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Funeral Assistant (part-time)

Job Title Funeral Assistant (part-time)

Location Henley on Thames

• FULL-TIME • Funeral Operative Successful candidate will be of smart appearance with a full, clean driving license. They will have the ability to work in a team and be flexible. The role is a full and varied one. Full training and uniform provided. Applicants will be required to work out-of-hours on a rota basis. For more information forward CV to office@tomalins.co.uk or call 01491 573370 • FULL-TIME • Funeral Operative Successful candidate will be of smart appearance with a full, clean driving license. They will have the ability to work in a team and be flexible. The role is a full and varied one. Full training and uniform provided. Applicants will be required to work out-of-hours on a rota basis. For more information forward CV to office@tomalins.co.uk or call 01491 573370

Jobs

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33