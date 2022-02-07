Funeral Assistant (part-time)

• FULL-TIME • Funeral Operative Successful candidate will be of smart appearance with a full, clean driving license. They will have the ability to work in a team and be flexible. The role is a full and varied one. Full training and uniform provided. Applicants will be required to work out-of-hours on a rota basis. For more information forward CV to office@tomalins.co.uk or call 01491 573370 • FULL-TIME • Funeral Operative Successful candidate will be of smart appearance with a full, clean driving license. They will have the ability to work in a team and be flexible. The role is a full and varied one. Full training and uniform provided. Applicants will be required to work out-of-hours on a rota basis. For more information forward CV to office@tomalins.co.uk or call 01491 573370