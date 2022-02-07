Gillotts

Henley-on-Thames, Oxon 01491 574315 • applications@gillotts.org.uk www.gillotts.org.uk Learning Support Assistant £18,933 - £19,312 per annum, pro rata for term time only, (£12,442.24 per annum, actual) Full time (29 hours per week), term time only 8.30am-3.30pm (2.30pm on a Friday) Do you enjoy working with children and feel you have the skills to encourage and communicate effectively with young people with special needs and disabilities? Working with individual students in lessons, you will become part of our dedicated team committed to supporting students’ learning in our happy and successful school. No experience necessary. Full training given. Gillotts aims to maximise achievement through effective and inspiring teaching and support to students, so if you share these values and would like to join this supportive, and high-achieving school, we’d like to hear from you. For further information, please visit our website at www.gillotts.org.uk or email applications@gillotts.org.uk A Gillotts application form must be completed in all cases. Closing date: Noon, Monday 14 February 2022. Interview date: Thursday 17 February 2022. Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidates will be required to undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure. Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee. Reg Number: 07954417