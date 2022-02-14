Various roles - Gillotts School, Henley

Gillotts School, Henley is looking to recruit a variety of roles:

Cover Supervisor

Part Time, 29 hours per week, term time only • Monday to Thursday

8.30am – 3.30pm and Friday, 8.30am – 2.30pm • £13,500 per annum

You will deliver pre-set work to students when teachers are unavailable, supporting them to complete it in an atmosphere conducive to learning.

With an approachable, friendly manner, you should be flexible, resilient and able to relate to young people in a positive way. A good level of education is required. Full training and support provided. Experience of working with young people desirable but not essential.

Premises Administrator

Full Time • £20,493 per annum

In this varied role, you will provide administrative support to the Facilities Team, responsible for ensuring the health, safety and maintenance of the school site. Includes covering the school Reception on occasions. You should be a competent administrator with a positive and ‘can-do’ attitude.

Experience of Word, Excel and Google Docs an advantage.

Site Caretaker

Full Time • Hours of work on a rota between 8am – 7pm

£19,000 per annum approx (plus shift allowance of £1,784 per annum)

With a flexible approach and the ability to prioritise your work, you will carry out duties including site security, maintenance and improvement, dealing with deliveries and assisting with the preparation of the school hall and classrooms for school events as required. Involves working rotating early and late shifts between the hours of 8am and 7pm. A willingness to support occasional later evenings or weekend events (with additional pay) is desirable. Experience of building maintenance or DIY would be an advantage.



Casual Exam Invigilators

£11 - £11.68 per hour

Required on an ad hoc basis from late April until end of June, to supervise students during exams.

All our roles require the ability to work in a team and a willingness

and suitability to work with and around young people.

Closing date for applications: 12 noon on Monday 28 February 2022.

For further information, please visit our website at www.gillotts.org.uk or email applications@gillotts.org.uk

A Gillotts application form must be completed in all cases.

Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidates will be required to undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.

