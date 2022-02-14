Teaching Assistant

Teaching Assistant Scale: Grade 5 Pt 5 Pro-rata Monday – Friday 8:30am- 3:30pm Term-time only • Required to start ASAP The children, staff and governors are seeking to appoint an Early Years Teaching Assistant and an Upper KS2 Teaching Assistant to join our friendly, hardworking team. Duties include supporting children in class, in small groups or on a 1:1 basis. There will also be a requirement to do a daily lunch duty and class administration tasks as and when required. We are looking for someone who: • Is passionate about children’s learning and has high levels of competence in English, Maths and Grammar • Experience of EYFS and is NVQ Level 3 Qualified • Has high expectations of what all pupils can achieve and be able to motivate and inspire confidence in pupils and parents • Has the drive and resilience to make a huge difference every day • Is an adaptable and flexible team player able to use their own initiative In return we can offer you: • Enthusiastic and happy pupils who are keen to learn • A second to none well-resourced environment which promotes independent and creative learning • Professional development opportunities • A team of committed, talented and motivated staff • A culture which encourages collaborative working and sharing of best practice If you feel you would enjoy the opportunity that this role would offer we would be delighted to hear from you. Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the school. To arrange a visit please contact the school office: Tel 01491 575887 or email head.3254@trinity.oxon.sch.uk Applications will be considered on receipt. Previous applicants need not apply. Trinity Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all members of staff to share this commitment. Applicants will be subject to an enhanced criminal record check from the DBS.