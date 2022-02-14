Trustee

Chair of Trustees required The Chiltern Centre is a local charity that offers day and overnight care to young people who have learning difficulties and complex medical needs and whose parents or carers need a break from caring for them. The current Chair of Trustees is stepping down at the AGM in the summer and the Board of Trustees are now seeking a replacement. If you feel that this is a role you could undertake the Board of Trustees would be pleased to hear from you. Previous experience as a Board director or trustee is desirable as well as an affinity for The Chiltern Centre`s purpose and future. The position would be ideally suited for someone recently retired and now looking to contribute to the local community, however all applications welcome. If you would like to learn more about this role, please contact Lorraine Green at chiltern@chilterncentre.org.uk or by phone to 01491 575575 – www.chilterncentre.org.uk Applications should be sent by email to arrive no later than 25 February 2022 We are committed to safeguarding young people and adults at risk. All positions here are subject to enhanced DBS clearance and satisfactory references.