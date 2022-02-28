Gardeners

RETAIL SALESPERSON OFFICE BASED SALES/ADMIN/MARKETING REBELLION BREWERY We are a large Micro-Brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute beer. We are looking to recruit within the following areas You should have a good telephone manner, excellent customer service skills, be both numerate and computer literate and able to work within a team environment. Sales/telesales experience an advantage but not essential. Full training will be given. This is a full time varied role with lots of scope for development, 5 days per week including alternate Saturdays. Please e-mail in a cover letter and C.V to Conor Irwin conorirwin@rebellionbeer.co.uk Alternatively send to Conor Irwin, Rebellion Beer Company, Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom, Marlow, Bucks, SL7 3LT This role will involve working within our two retail areas, The on site Brewery Shop and Drive Through. You should have excellent customer service and good communication skills, be self-motivated and capable of working within a team and on your own. This will be a varied role, with lots of opportunity for development, full time 5 days per week including Saturdays. We are looking for versatility, attention to detail, a person who is practical and hands on. If you think you fit the bill, you’re looking for a change and a chance to work in a busy and fun environment then please email in a cover letter and your C.V. to Virginia Coombes virginia@rebellionbeer.co.uk Alternatively send to Virginia Coombes, Rebellion Beer Company, Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom, Marlow, Bucks, SL7 3LT