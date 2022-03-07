Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

WORK OPPORTUNITIES AT STONOR PARK

Job Title WORK OPPORTUNITIES AT STONOR PARK

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

WORK OPPORTUNITIES AT STONOR PARK. We have an exciting chance for seasonal staff to join our team for a varied programme of events this year at Stonor Park, a historic country house approx 4 miles north of Henley. Starting with our Easter Events from April 2nd, we have various roles available; *Catering Staff ie; Chef de Partie and Catering Assistants. * Visitor Services Roles where any experience in retail and operating merchandise tills is an advantage, but not a necessity. (Customer facing role, candidates should have a friendly approachable manner, be reliable and good at timekeeping) Also recruiting for an Assistant Groundsperson . Role available immediately assisting our Park Keeper with ground maintenance, horticultural management, wildlife and our deer herd. General outdoor experience would be helpful, with skills using a range of machinery from mowers to hedge cutters and previous chainsaw use is desirable. Living locally and holding a Drivers Licence is helpful due to our country location. All above roles have variable hourly rates starting from £10 per hour. Email your CV asap to; enquiries@stonor.com

Jobs

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33