WORK OPPORTUNITIES AT STONOR PARK. We have an exciting chance for seasonal staff to join our team for a varied programme of events this year at Stonor Park, a historic country house approx 4 miles north of Henley. Starting with our Easter Events from April 2nd, we have various roles available; *Catering Staff ie; Chef de Partie and Catering Assistants. * Visitor Services Roles where any experience in retail and operating merchandise tills is an advantage, but not a necessity. (Customer facing role, candidates should have a friendly approachable manner, be reliable and good at timekeeping) Also recruiting for an Assistant Groundsperson . Role available immediately assisting our Park Keeper with ground maintenance, horticultural management, wildlife and our deer herd. General outdoor experience would be helpful, with skills using a range of machinery from mowers to hedge cutters and previous chainsaw use is desirable. Living locally and holding a Drivers Licence is helpful due to our country location. All above roles have variable hourly rates starting from £10 per hour. Email your CV asap to; enquiries@stonor.com