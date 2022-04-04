School Business Manager

School Business Manager Required for April 2022 or soon afterwards Salary grade: £29,500 - £33,900 (pro-rata) Hours: 37 hours per week (term time only plus 5 INSET days plus 2 additional weeks during school holiday periods) Come and bring your strategic business management acumen to Trinity C.E. Primary School Due to the retirement of the current SBM the Head Teacher and Governing Body would like to appoint a self -motivated, inspirational person to the post of School Business Manager to join our friendly school. The post holder will be an active member of the school’s leadership team, working closely with the Head Teacher, Senior Leaders and the Governors. The role will involve the strategic leadership and management of financial, premises, human resources, health and safety and administrative aspects of the school, as well as the day to day management of the office and premises staff. The successful candidate will have: • A strong financial/administrative background • A proven track record of leadership including experience of leading a team, inspiring and motivating teams using a ‘can do’ approach • Experience of managing finance, human resources, premises and support functions, health and safety ideally within an educational setting • A strong experience of securing income through the identification of appropriate grants and successful bid writing would be an asset • Excellent communication skills • A recognised School Business Manager qualification is desirable The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare and safety of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. An enhanced DBS check, satisfactory references and relevant documentation are required for this post. Visits to the school are warmly encouraged and can be arranged through the school office. For more information please contact the Headteacher: head.3254@trinity.oxon.sch.uk or call the school on 01491 575887 Safeguarding Oxfordshire Council i