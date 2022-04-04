Sits

Bishopswood School is a small special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have diverse and complex learning needs that will bring a smile to your face every day! This friendly and supportive school has an inclusive ethos. Due to retirement, we are looking for excellent administrators and a Site Manager to join the team. These roles are based at our Primary site in Sonning Common. Required from April 2022: Office Manager and Administrative Assistant As part of the office team, the Office Manager post is an interesting, busy and varied role which involves a wide range of tasks and activities to assist in the efficient running of the school office and the school in general. (No two days are the same). The post requires good office and ICT skills, excellent communication and a strong ethos of team working. It requires initiative and drive to help the school function fully to support all of our children and staff. The Admin Assistant will support the office manager in achieving all aspects of the above office duties. Both roles require high levels of accuracy to ensure legal compliance with the administration of our children’s records. Excellent interpersonal skills are key, as you will be the faces of our school supporting parents and visitors. You will need to be flexible and have the ability to work to deadline with a variety of tasks. The Officer Manager post is for 37 hours per week, 5 days a week, term time plus one week. Salary: Grade 9/10 dependent upon experience, £14.63 - £17.82 hourly rate, £28,226 - £34,373 pro rata. The Administrative Assistant post is for 37 hours per week, 5 days a week, term time only. Salary: Grade 7, spinal point 13 to 17, £11.93 - £12.92 hourly rate; £23,023 - £24,920 pro rata. The school will consider job share and part time working for this role. Site Manager If you have experience in the field of maintenance, or an associated trade, and wish to work in an incredibly rewarding environment then this could be the place for you. We