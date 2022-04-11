community news reporter

community news reporter Do you care about what goes on around you, wish your community had a louder voice and want to make a difference? The Henley Standard is seeking a new reporter dedicated to the communities of Caversham and Emmer Green. This is a new paid position in the award-winning editorial team and no previous journalism education or experience in news reporting is necessary. Full training will be given. We want people who are passionate about local news, care about their communities, and want to make a difference for people living in them. The successful applicant will receive training to achieve a professional qualification, either the Diploma in Journalism or the National Qualification in Journalism, depending on experience. The position is made possible after the Standard was invited to take part in the Community News Project, a nationwide initiative launched by the National Council for the Training of Journalists and Meta, the owner of Facebook. The aim of the project is to support quality journalism and improve the diversity of newsrooms and it is funding 100 community reporter roles around the UK. About the role: Your main role will be to seek out and engage with people online and in-person and to tell their stories. You will receive industry-leading digital journalism training, which you will feed into the newsroom, as well as gold-standard NCTJ journalism training to become a fully-trained journalist. About you: To be considered, you need to have at least five GCSEs with maths and English at a grade C or above (or equivalent). We welcome applicants who are currently doing a completely different job and want to make a career change to become a journalist. We are offering two routes into journalism: For applicants with no previous NCTJ qualifications, we are offering training towards the Diploma in Journalism, the qualification that editors look for when hiring trainee-level journalists. Intensive training wil