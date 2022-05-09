Viewing Assistant

Viewing Assistant Savills Henley 01491 843001 • Carry out viewings in line with company procedures. • Act as an ambassador for the company. • Diary management . • Deliver a word of mouth service to generate new and repeat business. • Comply with Savills Code of Conduct and Policies. • To take responsibility for keys when in use and to ensure their safe return to the office. • Obtain feedback from applicants to pass on to negotiators. • Hours – casual including Saturdays. The job holder is required to be:- • Smart and well presented. • Personable. • A good communicator. • Punctual and reliable. • A car owner with a clean driving licence, • An interest in property and knowledge of the area would be desirable. Please apply in writing or via e-mail enclosing a CV to nicola.ansteesinclair@savills.com