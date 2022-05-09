Sales and Property Administrator

Sales and Property Administrator We are looking for a motivated and efficient, full-time Sales and Property Administrator to support the Residential Sales team in our Henley office. This is an office based role and you will be expected to use email, answer telephone calls and deal with walk-in enquiries in an efficient and timely manner. The role is Monday to Friday with some Saturdays, on a rota basis. Key Responsibilities: • Liaise with customers and clients in a professional, polite and respectful manner. • Oversee the marketing of properties inc(u ding coordinating the booking of advertising, brochure production, signage and PR. • Liaise with the sa(es teams to ensure the smooth sa(es of a(( properties by accurately managing the REAPIT and other IT systems (no prior knowledge of these required). • Assisting with invoicing: processing other agents' invoices, sales invoices, supplier invoices. • Assisting with compliance; ensuring all files are compliant and gathering the correct compliance documentation and liaising with Savills compliance teams where required. • Assisting with the genera( office administration including: organising brochure cupboards, filing and archiving files and booking viewings. • Assisting with the planning and orchestration of local events. • Knowledge of the local area is an advantage. A full job description is available upon request. To apply for this position, please submit a CV and covering letter to Nicola Anstee-Sinclair, nicola.ansteesinclair@savills.com Savills Henley 01491 843 001