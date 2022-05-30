Regatta Vacancies

Letheby & Christopher are proud to be the exclusive caterers for the Stewards Enclosure at Henley Royal Regatta. We have vacancies for Waiting staff, Bar staff, Cashiers and Kitchen staff during Regatta week from Tuesday 28th June to Sunday 3rd July 2022. Rates of pay start at £10 per hour (plus holiday pay), minimum age 18 years old. To register your interest please email recruitment.cheltenham@compass-group.co.uk with the subject line Henley 2022 by 3pm on Wednesday 1st June at the latest. You MUST be available in person to attend a central Henley-on-Thames venue between 10am & 2pm on Monday 6th June (full details will be sent to you).