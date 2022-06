Tax Senior

Tax Senior We are a well established small accountancy firm in Marlow looking for an enthusiastic and motivated person to join our tax team. We are flexible around hours and days of work, our minimum requirement is 3 ‘school’ days a week. The role can be part time or full time. We are looking for someone with proven tax knowledge and experience relating to personal tax. This may be a combination of tax qualifications and work experience dealing with tax returns. The right candidate will be confident in dealing with both clients and HMRC. Please contact alison@ruskells.com for further information