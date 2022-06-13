Teaching Assistant

Teaching Assistant to join our team at Sonning Common Primary School. This position involves working with individual children or small groups to support their learning in class. Must be confident and competent in Maths and English (GSCE or equivalent.) We can offer flexible hours (approx. 10 to 25 hours per week), term time only. Experience of working with children in a similar role highly desirable but not essential. Closing date for applications Monday 15th November 2021. Interviews will be held on Tuesday 23rd November 2021. For application form and details office.2506@sonning-common.oxon.sch.uk or ring 0118 9722105.