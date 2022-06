Estate and Office Administrator

Estate and Office Administrator Stonor Park Henley-on -Thames RG9 6HF 01491 638 587 We are looking for a full-time administrator to join our team. Reporting to and supporting the General Manager, you will be responsible for the administrative functions of the Stonor Park Estate Office, Stonor Enterprises (which oversees the business operations at Stonor) and Stonor Offices (the commercial let offices at Stonor Park). You will need to have good and accurate literacy, numeracy, IT and administrative skills and the ability to solve general queries. Enthusiastic, with good communication skills and able work on your own initiative essential. For further information, please contact the General Manager, antgreenway@stonor.com