Part Time Qualified Dispenser We are a friendly, caring, and welcoming GP Practice offering high-quality, NHS primary care services to our patient population from our two sites in Goring and Woodcote. Our aim is to provide high quality, caring, and personal health care service to our whole patient population because every patient matters. We are seeking qualified a part-time dispenser. Experience of working within a GP Dispensary or Community Pharmacy is preferred. Candidates should be able to work out of either of our Goring and Woodcote surgeries and provide cover during our dispensing hours of 8.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. Some annual and sick leave cover of colleagues will be required. The successful candidate(s) will be: · Experience of working in a customer-focused environment. · Understanding of confidentiality. · Ensuring accurate handling of medicines. · Able to demonstrate self-motivation & initiative. · Good interpersonal skills. · Ability to prioritise workload · Ability to work to deadlines What we need from you. Main responsibilities: . Adapting communication to enhance customer experience of visiting our pharmacy . Customers Feeling informed and confident about their healthcare needs. . Ordering medicines, labelling, dispensing, endorsing and collection of prescriptions. . Delivering efficient dispensary operations and ensuring dispensing losses are minimised. Job Types: Part-time, Permanent Experience: Pharmacy: 1 year E mail the cv to Kamlesh.patel1@nhs.net