Full-time Operations Manager

Full-time Operations Manager We are a friendly, caring, and welcoming GP Practice offering high-quality, NHS primary care services to our patient population from our two sites in Goring and Woodcote. Our aim is to provide high-quality, caring, and personal health care service to our whole patient population because every patient matters. We are looking for an Operations Manager to join us You will form part of the management team and liaise with partners, clinical and administrative staff members within the practice and outside agencies as well as our patients to ensure the smooth running of this very busy 37 hours a week Monday to Friday Key Responsibility • Support the practice manager in the day-to-day operations of the practice, ensuring staff achieve their primary responsibilities • Support administrative elements to Practice Systems Manager, Nursing, Dispensary, and Administrators teams • Implementing systems to ensure compliance with CQC regulations and standards • Implementing and embedding an effective practice and staff development plan for all staff (clinical and administrative) whilst maintaining a robust training record • Supporting the management of the clinical system, always ensuring IT security and IG compliance, and responding to and resolving all local IT issues • Updating and acting as the focal point for the practice website and social media sites • Ensure all staff are aware of the management of the premises, including health and safety aspects, and undertake risk assessments and mandatory training as required • Develop, implement, and embed the practice audit program in conjunction join practice teams • Support the practice manager in the reviewing and updating of practice policies and procedures • Support the practice and management team with continuous improvement and change initiatives • E mail the cv to Kamlesh.patel1@nhs.net