Sales Roles

Location Henley-on-Thames

Field/Telesales Positions ¾ Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? ¾ Want to manage your own Client base, and cross sell to promote all our Group Products? ¾ Are you both self sufficient, but also excel within a team environment? ¾ We are seeking a full-time or part-time person - who says ‘YES’ to all of the above! Please reply with full CV, current salary and hours required . . . and tell me why you are right for this job! Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Telephone: 01491 419419 Email: kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk

