Company Secretary

is a renowned sporting event and a highlight of both the summer sporting and social calendars. HRR is seeking to recruit motivated, highly-organised individuals with excellent communication skills who would like to play a part in this year’s Regatta (11 to 15 August). Seasonal Fixed Term Contracts (between 9 and 15 August 2021) These roles involve working on the river and servicing the Enclosure and boating area. Please request an application form from adminroles@hrr.co.uk using SEASONAL as your subject. Box Office (Fixed Term, Full-Time Contracts – starting July 2021) Good customer service, retail, administration and basic accountancy skills preferred but not essential for the right candidates. Please apply with a covering letter and your CV to adminroles@hrr.co.uk using BOX OFFICE as your subject. Runners/Event Assistants (Fixed Term, Full-Time Contracts – starting August 2021) Providing support to the Operations and Administration teams, successful candidates will enjoy working in a busy environment to strict deadlines, undertaking a variety of tasks. A full, clean driving licence would be an advantage but is not a requirement. Please apply with a covering letter and your CV to adminroles@hrr.co.uk using RUNNER as your subject. Financial Controller (Permanent, Part-Time – starting July 2021) Reporting to the Finance Director, this is a part-time role, working 2 days a week, with some seasonal flexibility required during the annual Regatta and at year end. As a suitably qualified and experienced financial professional, this person will be responsible for recording all items of Income and maintaining accurate VAT records, as well as assisting in the budgeting and forecasting process. The successful candidate will have excellent bookkeeping skills, with proficiency in Excel and experience of Xero Accounting software essential. The role requires the ability to prioritise a varied workload and the confidence to work autonomously as well as part of a team. Please