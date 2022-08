Sales Roles

Field/Telesales Positions ¾ Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? ¾ Want to sell the best advertising options available? ¾ Want a position where full training is available for the right candidate? ¾ We are seeking a full-time or part-time person - who says ‘YES’ to all of the above! Please reply with full CV, and tell me why you are right for this job! Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Telephone: 01491 419419 Email: kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk