Retail Merchandiser.

Simple Human are recruiting for a Retail Merchandiser (Instore) - Company car/laptop/phone - £24,000 per annum You will excel at understanding branding and presentation, have an eye for detail and be able to think quickly to solve unforeseen challenges. Although not essential, experience working in a retail environment and training instore personnel is beneficial. This role is 3-5 days per week (negotiable, subject to applicant) with a 3-9 month contract to cover maternity leave. You will work remotely with flexible hours as you will frequently be required to travel to stores nationwide, and occasionally to our Northamptonshire distribution centre. Please email your CV to rwagstaff@simplehuman.co.uk