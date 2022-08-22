Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Sales Roles

Job Title Sales Roles

Location Henley-on-Thames

Sales position We have a vacancy for a full-time sales person or two part-time sales persons (flexible hours and days) to join our award winning team. ¾ Caring, encouraging team environment ¾ Full sales training given ¾ Competent computer knowledge, good communication skills and a “can do” attitude a must Please send your cv and a covering letter to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Telephone: 01491 419419 Email: kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk

Jobs

Sales Roles

