Shipping Administrator Oxford Export Services Limited has a fantastic opportunity for the right candidate to join their small but busy Oxfordshire office that prides itself on an ethos of teamwork, support and communication. The preferred candidate would ideally have some shipping administration experience but just as important is the essence of team playing with an eye for detail, someone able to self-organise, multi-task and communicate patiently and professionally by email and on the phone as required. An excellent grasp of Microsoft Excel and Outlook would be an advantage. Main Duties and Responsibilities: • Export documentation required in shipping FCL or LCL loads ex-factory to export customer’s final port or agreed destination • For UK shipments this might include: Standard Shipping Note, Dangerous Goods Note, NES Customs Entry, Bill of Lading Instruction, invoice, packing list, insurance certificate, C/O and any consular requirements • For payments agreed via customer’s Bank: Bills of exchange and Documentary Collections Forms • Liaising with global suppliers to ensure that orders are produced in a timely fashion • Sea-freight and airfreight bookings (forwarding division) • Meeting freight forwarders or shipping line representatives with Sales Director Other Duties and tasks • Sourcing consumables for export customers • Answering the telephone • Ordering office supplies as necessary • Creating Excel spreadsheets for documenting parts and product numbers • Storage and archiving of shipment files • Couriering the annual company calendar to overseas customers once a year • Raising proforma invoices or issuing sales quotations for customers • Repacking internally received spares orders for re-export as required Job Type: Full-time (Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm) / Salary: £30,000 - £32,000 (depending on experience) / Bonus scheme / Company pension To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter to simon@oxfordexport.com