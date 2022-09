Management Accountant

Management Accountant Full or Part Time. Hours by negotiation. Based on the outskirts of Henley town centre, this position can combine home and office working. Salary depending on experience and qualifications. KoolZone Limited is a growing business currently looking to expand its teams as it ventures into the next phase of growth. You will be a motivated self-starter with a strong track record of working in a similar role. Experience within the software and tech industry advantageous. Please e mail steve@koolzone.com for application details and a detailed job description.