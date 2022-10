Part-time receptionist vacancy

Part-time receptionist vacancy We are recruiting for a part-time receptionist to join our GP practice team. The vacancy is for 3 to 4 shifts per week (15 to 20 hours) and for cover shifts. We seek an individual who enjoys working in a busy environment, who can multi task and remain calm under pressure. Flexibility is essential as you will be required to provide cover for other staff within the team. Previous receptionist experience is desirable. Thorough on the job training is provided. Please email schc.vacancies@nhs.net for an application pack. CVs are not accepted. Email schc.vacancies@nhs.net with enquiries about the vacancy. The closing date for applications is Wednesday 5th October, end of the day.