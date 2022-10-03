Monday, 03 October 2022

Reporter

Job Title Reporter

Location Henley-on-Thames

We are losing one of our shining lights and want to replace her with someone else who twinkles.

You will already be either a senior or trainee reporter wanting to share the limelight on a quality weekly newspaper*. (Or you may have recently finished your journalism training and are looking for your first job.)

We offer a decent salary and a spectacular location to work. You will need to have your own car.

The Henley Standard is part of Higgs Group, an independently owned and friendly newspaper company.

“The Henley Standard is one of today’s very rare examples of what a good, small-town paper should be – page after page of genuinely local articles and relevant, informative reading.”
Gerry Kreibich, retired journalism lecturer

Apply to: Simon Bradshaw, Editor, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1AD, or email sbradshaw@henleystandard.co.uk or call (01491) 419410.

 

