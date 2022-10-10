Senior Gardener

FULL TIME Senior Gardener required and Groundsperson required We are a large private garden in Henley on Thames looking for both a senior gardener, and an experienced groundsperson to join our team. The team is responsible for maintaining and developing a diverse set of formal and informal gardens, rock garden, glasshouses, wildflower meadow and parkland. We are looking to fill two positions- A Senior Gardener with good general knowledge, experience with rose and ornamental shrub pruning, herbaceous perennials, ornamental grasses, glasshouse management. Qualifications and/or related experience required. An experienced Groundsperson to manage formal lawns, hedges and meadow. Good knowledge of machinery required. MEWP and chainsaw tickets desirable. A great opportunity for motivated candidates to contribute to a fantastic set of gardens, helping us maintain our high horticultural standards. May work alone or as a team, under the direction of the Head Gardener. References required. Good competitive salary, based on experience. Please forward CV’s to the Head Gardener, Simon Rice- gardendept@culhamcourt.co.uk The Coach House, Culham Court, Aston, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 3DL