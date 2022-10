Henley Pro Shop

HENLEY PRO SHOP Assistant salesperson required The applicant must play golf and know golfing terminology Must be able to work with computers A smiling friendly personality. This position is available for some body part time during the week. There would be an option to work a small shift on the weekend as well. Please email me your Application to - markhowellprofessional@hotmail.co.uk The position becomes available mid November, training and uniform will be included.