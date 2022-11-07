Print Sales

Print Sales Executive Full or Part-time The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business community with their print requirements since 1877. Our long established Company offers litho and digital printing, in house design, a range of finishing solutions and fulfilment. We are also a successful publisher and produce a number of leading local publications including the Henley Standard. Our modest printing division has funding for growth and is now embarking on a planned phase of expansion and has a vacancy for an experienced Sales Executive to help deliver this growth. This is an excellent opportunity for the right individual to join a family business with an enviable reputation for customer service, together with a great working environment where everybody pulls together to ensure tasks are completed to the very highest of standards. The ideal candidate will: • Have a minimum of 3 years face to face experience, selling print solutions and services; • Excellent selling, customer service and prospecting skills; • Work to agreed sales targets; • Be a strong networker and possess the knowledge to be responsible for developing both medium and long-term strategies for account development and new business wins; In return the successful person can expect a career with a first class and reputable company who will invest in your development and give you the opportunity to be part of the company’s expansion programme. If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for then we would like to hear from you. Please apply by sending your C.V. together with a covering letter to: Nigel White, Managing Director, Higgs Group, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD or email nwhite@higgsgroup.co.uk