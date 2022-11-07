Office Manager

Office Manager/ Operations Co-ordinator An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly sales team in the Henley-on-Thames office. This role is a varied position, requiring the ability to prioritise and communicate with staff, clients, and customers effectively. You will work closely with the Office Head and team providing PA and general support. Responsibilities: Overseeing all office matters with support from Knight Frank business services team, ensuring compliance due diligence for clients and counterparties, generating and customising documents, handling accounts, signing off costs and supplier invoices, answering calls, registering applicants, booking appointments, processing timesheets and expenses, database management and supporting the marketing team as required. Professional experience and personal skills: 1 years+ experience in a similar operation/ administration role desirable but not essential. Flexible, adaptable and co-operative attitude. Experience in diary management with strong IT skills and high attention to detail. Confident on the phone and when meeting /greeting new people. The candidate needs to have the ability to multi task, remain calm under pressure and must be very organised. Benefits: Competitive package. Please send your CV and cover letter to: jessica.walters@knightfrank.com