TEACHING ASSISTANT

CLASS TEACHER Required January 2023 Full Time (Part time applicants will be considered) Trinity is a warm and welcoming Church of England Primary School, offering a calm and happy place to learn. There is a strong sense of community and support within the school and our Christian values of care, courage and respect are at the core of everything we do. We are looking for someone to join our team who: • is a creative and highly motivated teacher • is outstanding in their classroom practice • has a commitment to achieving very high academic standards for all children • is able to work as part of an effective team • can demonstrate imaginative, innovative and inspiring classroom practice • is a reflective practitioner who welcomes ongoing professional dialogue and development We can offer you: • excellent support and opportunities to share planning and workload • children who are keen to learn and have high aspirations of themselves • a team of committed, talented and innovative staff • a culture which encourages collaborative working and sharing of best practice • an environment which promotes independent and creative learning • strong partnership with parents, governors and the wider community If you feel you would enjoy the opportunity that this role would offer, we would be delighted to hear from you. Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the school. To arrange a visit please contact the school office: Tel 01491-575887 or email admin.3254@trinity.oxon.sch.uk. Closing date: Friday 11th November 2022 at 9am Interview date: Wednesday 16th November 2022 Trinity Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all members of staff to share this commitment. Applicants will be subject to an enhanced criminal record check from the DBS.