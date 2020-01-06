Monday, 06 January 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
06 January 2020
standard
Swings spray painted by vandals in latest attack
DIVIDED OVER BRIDGE PLAN
New leader warns of council tax increase and cuts in services
Update of congestion simulation
Being ready
Finance man recognised for contribution to rowing
Match off
Sponsor backs women’s team
United lose out
Visitors maintain 100 per cent record
Performer is full of beans about children’s musical
Play shreds university culture by the book
Top tribute acts are lighting up Kenton
Comedian’s got a spring in his step ahead of tour extension
Radio 4 comic’s looking on the bright side of life
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Do you want a third Thames crossing?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33