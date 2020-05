A character barn conversion in a quiet and secluded rural location outside Henley-on-Thames, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Rent to include heating, water, sewerage, wireless broadband connection. Council tax and electricity at separate cost. Would suit single person or professional couple. EPC E. Furnished, minimum 3 months let, available immediately at £1,395 pcm. All enquiries to Robinson Sherston 01491 411911 sales@robinsonsherston.co.uk